New high-end women and men's clothing store to open up at Milton Keynes city centre

High end UK fashion retailer Reiss is to open a store in centre:mk this summer.

The brand sells womenswear, menswear and accessories as well as children’s clothes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The new store, which will be in Silbury Arcade, will feature the brand’s SS23 collection “inspired by the idea of a summer mirage”.

Reiss opens up this summer at centre:mk

Kevin Duffy, centre:mk’s Centre Director, said: “Reiss is the latest of a series of leading brands to join… Silbury Arcade, and its curated line-up of premium retailers. Converting 95% of footfall in to spend, we are so proud of the continued upward momentum of centre:mk’s success, and look forward to welcoming Reiss later this year."

Earlier this month, Reiss signed a partnership to become the official travelwear partner of Formula 1 team McLaren Racing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The brand is owned and run by its founder David Reiss and its first store opened in London in 1971, selling just men’s suits.

It moved into women’s clothes in 2000 and now has around 160 stores in 12 different countries.

The new Reiss store will join the centre:mk’s line up of higher end fashion brands, including Hobbs, Jigsaw and Ted Baker.

One of Europe’s leading fashion groups, Mango, is also to open at the centre this summer, in Silbury Boulevard. This will have a selling space of more than 4,500 sq ft and will exclusively distribute the Mango Woman collection.

Advertisement

Advertisement