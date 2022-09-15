New restaurant opening in Central Milton Keynes promises 'ultimate dining experience'
A new restaurant serving chicken wings, burgers and pizzas is promising diners they will not be disappointed in CMK.
OurPlace officially opens this at The Hub Saturday following weeks of preparation by the owners.
A spokesman said: “We are currently piecing together the ultimate dining experience in Milton Keynes... We can't wait to open our doors to you to experience the freshest dining experience.”
The restaurant focusses mainly upon chicken wings, burgers, pizzas and wraps but will offer a range of startes, salads, sides and desserts.
Prices are from £7.99 for wings, £10.50 for burgers and £10.99 for pizzas. Vegan options are available and there is a £4.99 kids’ menu.
There is also an extensive drinks menu, which includes milkshakes and mocktails, and diners can even buy a bottle of the finest Ace of Spades champagne – for £850.
OurPlace will open from 11.30am to 11pm on Monday to Thursday, 11.30am to midnight on Saturdays and 11.30am to 11pm on Sundays.
More details are here.