New restaurant opening in Central Milton Keynes promises 'ultimate dining experience'

OurPlace officially opens this at The Hub Saturday following weeks of preparation by the owners.

A spokesman said: “We are currently piecing together the ultimate dining experience in Milton Keynes... We can't wait to open our doors to you to experience the freshest dining experience.”

The restaurant focusses mainly upon chicken wings, burgers, pizzas and wraps but will offer a range of startes, salads, sides and desserts.

The interior of OurPlace at CMK

Prices are from £7.99 for wings, £10.50 for burgers and £10.99 for pizzas. Vegan options are available and there is a £4.99 kids’ menu.

There is also an extensive drinks menu, which includes milkshakes and mocktails, and diners can even buy a bottle of the finest Ace of Spades champagne – for £850.

OurPlace will open from 11.30am to 11pm on Monday to Thursday, 11.30am to midnight on Saturdays and 11.30am to 11pm on Sundays.

