New restaurant that serves all day breakfasts from around the world to open in Milton Keynes

A new breakfast and brunch restaurant is opening tomorrow (Thursday) at Central Milton Keynes.

Fabrice is opening its doors at The Hub, describing itself as a “lively and contemporary café” offering customers an “unparalleled dining experience”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Though the venue has a French name, its breakfast menu is truly international. People can tuck into a full English, a Mediterranean breakfast with halloumi, spicy sausage, feta cheese and olives or an American feast with pancakes, bacon, scrambled eggs, salted butter with chocolate, maple syrup and fruits.

Fabrice opens on May 4

There’s a Canadian version with pancakes, bacon, Cumberland sausage, scrambled eggs, avocado and maple syrup, as well as vegan spreads and traditional French toast with cinnamon, mixed fruits and clotted Cornish cream.

And there is even a Turkish breakfast option with Shakshuka, which is eggs cooked with tomata, peppers, onion and feta cheese, or Chulbur – poached eggs with garlic, spinach and yoghurt.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fabrice serves breakfast and brunch daily until 5pm, when the dinner menu of home-made burgers, steaks and pizzas begins.

A spokesman said: "Our goal is to offer our patrons an unparalleled dining experience that combines top-notch cuisine, delectable drinks, and exceptional customer service...Whether you're looking for a quick bite or a night out, our friendly staff are passionate about hospitality and guarantee a welcoming atmosphere."

The restaurant also offers fine wines, cocktails, mocktails, specialty coffees and smoothies as well as a dessert menu.

It opens tomorrow at 12 noon and there’s a complimentary glass of prosecco for all guests.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The opening is part of a new look for The Hub, which is being transformed with a multi million pound facelift to create a more attractive and usable public space.

Restaurants and bars within the central piazza, Mortimer Square, have been fitted with porte cocheres, allowing more room for dining and socialising.

Plans for the piazza include new greenery, trees, seating areas and lighting, set to create a 'new and exciting' feature point.

Opened by Her Majesty the Queen in 2007, The Hub had “seen better days” and was in need of a facelift, said architects in charge of the project.

Advertisement

Advertisement