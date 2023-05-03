News you can trust since 1981
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
27 minutes ago RSPCA appeal after family cat found dead in ‘barbaric’ spring trap
2 hours ago Russia accuses Ukraine of Kremlin drone strike
4 hours ago Boy (14) shoots dead 8 children in Belgrade school
9 hours ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death
10 hours ago Buckingham Palace incident: man arrested after controlled explosion

New restaurant that serves all day breakfasts from around the world to open in Milton Keynes

Brunch and breakfast is served until 5pm each day

By Sally Murrer
Published 3rd May 2023, 14:06 BST- 2 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 14:06 BST

A new breakfast and brunch restaurant is opening tomorrow (Thursday) at Central Milton Keynes.

Fabrice is opening its doors at The Hub, describing itself as a “lively and contemporary café” offering customers an “unparalleled dining experience”.

Though the venue has a French name, its breakfast menu is truly international. People can tuck into a full English, a Mediterranean breakfast with halloumi, spicy sausage, feta cheese and olives or an American feast with pancakes, bacon, scrambled eggs, salted butter with chocolate, maple syrup and fruits.

Fabrice opens on May 4Fabrice opens on May 4
Fabrice opens on May 4
Most Popular

There’s a Canadian version with pancakes, bacon, Cumberland sausage, scrambled eggs, avocado and maple syrup, as well as vegan spreads and traditional French toast with cinnamon, mixed fruits and clotted Cornish cream.

And there is even a Turkish breakfast option with Shakshuka, which is eggs cooked with tomata, peppers, onion and feta cheese, or Chulbur – poached eggs with garlic, spinach and yoghurt.

Fabrice serves breakfast and brunch daily until 5pm, when the dinner menu of home-made burgers, steaks and pizzas begins.

A spokesman said: "Our goal is to offer our patrons an unparalleled dining experience that combines top-notch cuisine, delectable drinks, and exceptional customer service...Whether you're looking for a quick bite or a night out, our friendly staff are passionate about hospitality and guarantee a welcoming atmosphere."

The restaurant also offers fine wines, cocktails, mocktails, specialty coffees and smoothies as well as a dessert menu.

It opens tomorrow at 12 noon and there’s a complimentary glass of prosecco for all guests.

The opening is part of a new look for The Hub, which is being transformed with a multi million pound facelift to create a more attractive and usable public space.

Restaurants and bars within the central piazza, Mortimer Square, have been fitted with porte cocheres, allowing more room for dining and socialising.

Plans for the piazza include new greenery, trees, seating areas and lighting, set to create a 'new and exciting' feature point.

Opened by Her Majesty the Queen in 2007, The Hub had “seen better days” and was in need of a facelift, said architects in charge of the project.

They described the public space area in the piazza as “underused and windswept, with limited green space.”

Related topics:Milton KeynesRestaurants