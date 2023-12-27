New two-bedroom flats launched in Milton Keynes with price tags of up to £420,000

With a canalside view, they’re set to become the most expensive apartments in the city

Housebuilder Crest Nicholson has launched its new development of apartments at the scenic Campbell Wharf site.

Close to Campbell Park, the energy efficient flats have stunning canalside views – but they come at a price.

A one bedroom apartment is priced between £272,500 and £282,500 while a two bed will cost between £392,500 and £420,000, depending upon the location. You can view them here.

The new canalside flats in Milton Keynes were launched over Christmas

Prospective buyers were invited to explore the new show home apartment just before Christmas and treated to mulled wine and hot drinks.

Charlie Joseph, sales and marketing director at Crest Nicholson Chiltern, said: “We’re excited to welcome prospective buyers to our unique waterside development, giving everyone the chance to explore our newly launched homes.

“It’s a really exciting time to visit us as we recently welcomed three new businesses to the community here, joining the array of facilities we have on site. Alongside independent speciality coffee bar Canal Street Coffee, they include private personal training studio PT Workspace, and Milton Keynes Community Boat Club Electra.

Crest Nicholson describes Campbell Wharf as “a haven” just two miles away from Milton Keynes city centre, located on the edge of the 114-acre, grade two listed Campbell Park.

The development boasts a brand new 111-berth marina, where residents and visitors can moor their own boats or hire one for the day.

A unique ‘Y’ shaped footbridge connects the marina to the development and provides recreational paths for pedestrians and cyclists along the Grand Union Canal.

In addition to the newly launched community facilities, residents can also make the most of the Warbler on the Wharf Pub and specialist bike retailer Trek Bikes.

Meanwhile, in a separate development by other developers, around 1,500 new homes are due to be built as part of an 'extended residential scheme" at the north of Campbell Park. Many will be in tower blocks of around 11 or 12 storeys high.