Open air Proms to fill Milton Keynes with music this Friday

The concert will feature the 32 piece Alina Orchestra, under the baton of local legend Hilary Davan-Wetton.

They will deliver an “enthusiastic and modern twist” on a Proms programme with soprano Rebecca Bottone leading the singalong before a firework finale.

MK Proms is organised by Events Managed and 1055 The Point (Secklow Sounds radio) and is sponsored by CityFibre, who provide full fibre connectivity to homes and businesses in MK as part of their national Gigabit City rollout

MK Proms is to return

MK Dons Sport and Education Trust will be the benefitting charity of the charity with a minimum target of £5000 to be donated to support their work themes of inclusion, education, health and sport development to over 50,000 people each year.

Tickets are available now via Eventbrite here and are priced at £22 plus a booking fee.

Audience members are encouraged to bring their own blankets, chairs and picnics, although catering will be onsite.

Jean Gowin, CityFibre manager for MK, said: “CityFibre is delighted to be supporting this exciting music event for Milton Keynes, which not only will be a great uplifting night out but importantly supports MK Dons SET.

"As we start to emerge from difficult times, this offers a chance for people to return to local events and who doesn’t love a bit of MK Proms and flag waving!”

Matt Cove from Events Managed said: “We are delighted to be able to work with 1055 The Point and our partners such as CityFibre to deliver what always was a fantastic event enjoyed throughout the city. We also take our responsibility as an event organiser very seriously, so all precautions will be in place to ensure the relevant guidelines are adhered to at the time relating to covid and the public’s safety”

Catriona Morris, director of 1055 The Point, said: “How exciting to see the return of live music to Milton Keynes and a big thanks to our partners and sponsors for supporting the event which will also be replayed on 1055 The Point in the weeks after”