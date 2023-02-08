Otter population in Milton Keynes could be at risk from deadly bird flu, experts warn

Milton Keynes surprisingly large population of otters could be at risk from lethal bird flu.

The virus has killed more than 200 million birds across the world but there is no proof it is now mutated to spread from mammal to mammal.

Cases were confirmed among wild birds at the city’s Caldecote Lake three months ago.

Public health bosses say the virus could even jump to humans - but the risk to the public is very low.

Recently the avian influenza virus H5N1 spread through tens of thousands of mink at a Spanish mink fur farm. It has been found in grizzly bears in America, as well as in dolphin and seals.

But new evidence shows it has also been found in wild otters and foxes in UK parks and rivers.

Nine animals, five foxes and four otters, have so far been proved to have the H5N1 strain, with the latest incident recorded in Wales last month. Many more cases could as yet be undetected.

Milton Keynes has thriving populations of otters at locations such as Willen Lake and Wolverton wetlands. Many of the creatures have also been spotted in the River Great Ouse in and around Newport Pagnell.

Dr Justine Butler, head of research at vegan campaigning charity Viva!, fears we are now one step closer to a bird flu pandemic.

"We are witnessing another highly pathogenic disease jumping species,” she said. “Previously, H5N1 has not been able to spread well between mammals; people mostly catch it from handling infected or dead birds, not one another. But now, it appears to have spread through a densely packed group of mammals and gained at least one mutation that favours mammal-to-mammal spread.”

"A further development is that in the UK, during the largest ever outbreak here, the virus is spilling over into mammals too, including otters and foxes.”

Professor Ian Brown from the UK’s Animal and Plant Health Agency said: “The virus is absolutely on the march. And it’s almost remarkable – it’s a single strain”