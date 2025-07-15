'Our children are absolutely fantastic!' says head of newly-crowned Primary School of the Year' in Milton Keynes

A school on a city estate is celebrating winning the title of Primary School of the Year in Milton Keynes.

Brooksward School on Neath Hill emerged as a standout star at the Milton Keynes Education Awards held last Friday, taking home an impressive trio of accolades.

The school, which has around 300 pupils, not only won the Primary School of the Year title for its excellence, but also the STEM award to highlight its creative and impactful work in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics.

And teacher Duncan Macdonald was honoured with the IT Champion award, recognising his “outstanding” contributions to digital learning and innovation.

Proud executive headteacher Jen Swain said: “Brooksward is the epitome of the saying the whole is greater than the sum of its parts. Every single part of our community is absolutely amazing — the teachers, our parents, our children are absolutely fantastic!”

Ofsted inspectors rated the school as Good in 2023, saying: “Pupils benefit from attending this inclusive school. They are proud to show their values of excellence, citizenship and innovation. In showing these values, pupils reflect the high expectations that adults in school have for them. There is genuine care and trust between adults and pupils.”

They added: “Pupils know that adults in school want what is best for them. As such, they follow the guidance staff give them, which helps them make both academic and personal progress.”