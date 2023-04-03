'Our little princess will be the most spoilt baby in Milton Keynes' vow doting parents

A doting mum and dad who sent their toddler to nursery in a Rolls Royce have vowed to continue their lavish parenting with their brand new baby.

Gorgeous Esther Kingsley Inyiri was born two weeks ago on Mother’s Day, weighing in at an impressive 5kg - 11lbs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As a ‘push present’, dad Kingsley Inyiri George presented mum Vanessa with a brand new white Mercedes GLC.

Doting dad Kingsley is proud of his family

Already he had stocked up on a wardrobe of designer outfits for the new baby, including Versace sleepsuits that cost up to £200 apiece. And she will be wheeled around in a top of the range Silver Cross pram.

"She is our little Princess and nothing is too expensive for her. I think she will be one of the most spoilt babies in Milton Keynes!” said Vanessa.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Tattenhoe couple have previously hit the headlines with their lavish treatment of their elder daughter Rebecca, who is now two.

When she was nine months old, her parents marked her first day at nursery by chauffeuring her there in a white beribboned Rolls Royce.

Musician Kingsley dotes on his new daughter

To mark her first birthday, they hired a horse-drawn chariot to ferry her, princess-style, to her party, where a red carpet and photo wall awaited.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There were entertainers and games for her young guests, complete with prizes such as a brand new iPad.

On Rebecca’s second birthday Kingsley, a celebrity Afrobeat musician who performs under the name of Londonspec, bought her a mini electric Mercedes Benz to drive herself to her nursery on the big day.

To celebrate the toddler becoming a big sister, Kingsley splashed out on a new bike for her.

Big sister Rebecca drove herself to nursery in an electric Mercedes

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Kingsley is an amazing dad,” said Vanessa.

“He is very hands on. He gave the new baby her first bath, he feeds her, dresses her and changes her.

"When he’s not doing his musician work, he does the night feeds for me. He loves his daughters so much and wants to do everything he can for them.”

"He must be the most doting dad in MK and I must be the luckiest mum!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Baby Esther Kingsley Inyiri weighed in a 5kg