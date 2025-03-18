Parent power prevails after Gravity trampoline park tries to change special needs sessions in Milton Keynes

Bosses at Gravity trampoline park have bounced backwards from a decision to change the timing of their sessions for special needs children.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The dedicated SEN session for youngsters with additional needs has always been on a Sunday morning, between 9am and 10am.

This suits both parents and children and the event attracts a lot of regular users.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It has become part of our weekly routine and SEN children do not like a change of routine,” said one parent.

Gravity is in the Xscape building in CMK

However, this month Gravity announced it was changing the special sessions and moving the time slot to 6pm to 7pm on two week days and a Sunday.

The parent said: “These time slots are not suitable. Young children will be getting ready for bed and school the following day. It's far too late to attend. A large number of parents have expressed their disappointment to Gravity and written to them.”

He added: “My son who is used to going most Sunday mornings will now not be able to attend. The normal session is far too loud and they have flashing lights. My son is very sensitive to noise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Having to explain that he will no longer be able to go Sunday mornings will cause him great upset as I'm sure it will with the other SEN children who regularly attend.

“Gravity are making it inaccessible to children with additional needs.”

Parents say they were not consulted about the change and would have objected strongly if they had been.

The Citizen contacted the Gravity press office to explain why the change had to be made. Days latyer, they replied saying there had been a complete U turn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the company said: "The Gravity team did a survey and had feedback that it was too early on a Sunday so introduced weekday sessions instead, however, they followed up with a second round of feedback and the Sunday session is now back on.”

Gravity, based in Xscape, allows children over 18 months to take part in its open jump trampoline sessions. However, an adult must accompany children under five. Children aged five and over do not require an adult to supervise them during the activity, but all under 12s must be accompanied by someone over 16.