Claims that asylum seekers were ‘loitering’ near a primary school caused some parents to temporarily remove their children, it has been revealed this week.

But police have reassured residents in the village of Deanshanger, where dozens of people awaiting asylum are housing by the government in a hotel, that there is nothing to be concerned about and no laws are being broken.

The saga began last month when parents complained that the men believed to be from the hotel, were “hanging around” near the village school at drop off and pick up times. Some people claimed they were filming the children.

The two premises are separated by just one field and it was feared the men would stray onto school grounds.

Deanshanger Primary School

The school wrote to parents saying they had contacted police twice about the matter. The letter stated: “I understand that this may be concerning, and want to reassure you that we are taking this matter seriously.”

It added: “In the meantime, I advise all parents and carers to be extra vigilant during these times. Please be rest assured that your children are safe whilst in school, where they are well supervised at all times.”

As a precaution, the school pledged to keep children away from the back of its playing field, which is nearest to the asylum hotel.

However, small minority of parents had reacted to the concerns removing their children temporarily from the school.

This week police have concluded an investiation into the complaints and announced they found no safeguarding issues. They have urged parents “not to take matters into their own hands”.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: “We can confirm that we have not identified any offences, increased risk, or safeguarding issues at the present time. No one has been identified to or by the force as having committed any offences, and so no one has been questioned.”

A further statement said “community rumours” about pupils being filmed has not been confirmed by police.

Meanwhile, Sgt Lorna Clarke from the neighbourhood policing team told The Telegraph: “We have received several calls from people concerned about males hanging around the primary school at drop-off and pick-up. While I fully appreciate the community’s concerns, I ask that people don’t take this matter into their own hands but continue to speak to the police about any incidents they witness or any concerns they have.”

She said police had links with the hotel and planned to deliver some work there around “appropriate behaviours and different cultural expectations.”

Asylum seekers have been living at the hotel for more than two years under a government contract while they await a preliminary decision on their claim to stay in the UK. It houses up to 50 or 60 adult males.

Hotel rooms are used by the government in certain circumstances to house asylum seekers. The Home Office has said this has been necessary to meet its legal obligations to those eligible for support at times when there is not enough space across the rest of the asylum accommodation estate.

However, the government has stated the use of hotels is temporary and its policy is to end its reliance upon them.