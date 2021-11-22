Petition launched to reduce speed limit of major grid road after young pedestrian is hit by car in Milton Keynes

Witnesses to a horrible road accident have called for the speed limit to be reduced to 40mph on busy city grid road.

A 17-year-old girl was involved in a collision a car as she crossed the V8 Marlborough street between Netherfield and Tinkers Bridge on Friday at just before 5.15pm.

The teenager is currently in a critical condition at John Radcliffe hospital in Oxford - full report here.

The underpass is dark and dingy, it is claimed

The witnesses say the car was within the legal limit and travelling between 50mph and 60mph. But they say the girl had chosen to cross the man road rather than use the underpass, which is nearby.

The accident happened in almost the same place a 12-year-old girl was killed in December 2014. Neesha-Leigh Dundon had also chosen to cross the grid road instead of using the underpass.

Afterwards her mum Kayleigh called for improved lighting and safety in city underpasses, saying many people avoided using them for fear of being attacked.

This week the witnesses launching the petition for the reduced speed limit also criticised the underpass.

The stretch of V8 is between Netherfield and Tinkers Bridge

"The underpasses have extremely poor lighting, overgrown bushes and people hanging about the consuming alcohol. Two of the street lamps on the entrance to Tinkers Bridge were also not working when this incident happened," they said.

The witnesses added: "This is the second child to be seriously injured by using this main road to cross estates, sadly the first girl lost her life."

Almost 400 people have already signed the petition, which will be sent to Milton Keynes Council.