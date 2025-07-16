A city resident has launched a petition to save The Point from being demolished and replaced with high rise flats.

Andy Legg has taken to online platform change.org in a bid to get an official preservation notice for the structure so it can be turned into an thriving cinema, and leisure complex once again, complete with added retail.

He says: “I’m a proud Milton Keynes native, and like so many of you, The Point holds a special place in my heart. Opened in 1985 as the UK’s first multiplex, its unique design is a symbol of our city.

“But now, it faces demolition for 487 flats, with Milton Keynes City Council planning to fight this in court.”

Andy adds: “We can’t let The Point fade! I’m leading a passionate plan to revitalize The Point back to a vibrant 10-screen cinema, blending five retro 35mm screens for retro classic and cult/pop culture films and the other five screens for new releases.

“We'd also see the return of a restaurant, arcade and more with a vision of creating a thriving hub. We would build additional space above the cinema block, creating an open, green space with coffee shops and little stores. This would be covered by a smaller pyramid made of glass, with green lights down the edges to compliment The Point's iconic red lights and to represent the green initiative that would come with this project.”

The plan would create up to 100 jobs and attract between 500,000 and one million visitors annually, bringing money into the city, said Andy.

"We would also put forward a National Heritage Listing to protect this landmark forever.

“The people of Milton Keynes and further afield have the power to save The Point and make it a cultural beacon again.”

But, conscious of Galliard Holdings developers ready to start construction of the area, Andy warns: “The clock is ticking! Sign this petition to halt demolition, support our revival, and back a Building Preservation Notice. Let’s preserve our history and build a future we'll be proud of!”

Galliard last week won permission on appeal to demolish The Point and build 487 apartments in five separate blocks, the highest of which will be 21 storeys tall. MK City Council has previously refused consent.

Sign Andy’s petition here.