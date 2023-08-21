The pizza company rated the best in Milton Keynes on Tripadvisor is up for sale with people invited to get a slice of the action.

The owners say it’s time for them to move on and are asking for potential buyer to contact them

A Pizza This is a mobile company that sells authentic wood fired pizza from a converted van.

The van was a permanent feature at Willen Lake for years until it was given its marching orders by The Parks Trust in 2021, because the new watersports complex was being built with its own restaurant and cafe.

It now operates three times a week, from 5pm to 8pm in different locations. On Fridays it’s at the Dove pub Newport Pagnell, while on Thursdays it is at Cranfield Baptist Church and on Wednesdays it pitches up at Martson Moretaine Leisure Park/Sports Pavilion.

Over the years A Pizza This has won TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence Awards and also been judged as the best place in MK to eat on Tripadvisor.

Now Kim and Chris are offering the van and business for sale as a going concern.

A Pizza This operates in MK from a converted van

They said: “As you may know A Pizza This has been established for 6 years and in that time we have had our ups and downs but it is now time to move on to pastures new so we are selling A Pizza This.

"We can be contacted by email [email protected] or on any of our socials.”

The business uses eco-friendly packaging and use organic ingredients when possible. The van is available for private hire for birthdays, weddings, corporate events and more.

Kim ad Chris said: This is a rare opportunity to acquire an established and profitable catering business which still has significant expansion possibilities. A Pizza This enjoys a strong reputation within the local community and beyond.

"We are renowned for our quality of food and as such have a high level of regular repeat trade. We are number 1 on Trip Advisor for Pizza in Milton Keynes and Buckinghamshire and have an active social media following.