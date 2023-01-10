A plan to build 800 extra new homes just outside Newport Pagnell could tip MK’s infrastructure over the edge, says city MP Ben Everitt.

Bloor Homes has just been given the go-ahead by the City Council to build the extra houses as part of the MK East expansion plan.

They will be in addition to the nearby Tickford Fields Farm development, where outline permission has already been granted for 930 new homes to be built on farmland.

The Bloor homes site for 800 new homes is to the south of Newport Pagnell

This week Mr Everitt has accused the Labour and Lib Dem-run council of “reckless” overexpansion and putting pressure on public services and infrastructure.

The Conservative MP for MK North, he has long campaigned for the need for infrastructure before expansion and has hit out at the council’s refusal to listen and recognise the impact of its decisions.

He said: “We desperately need more affordable homes in MK, but they must proportionate, sustainable, appropriate and come with the right provision of services for local people. This is what proper planning is all about.”

He added: “The latest massive development approved by MK’s Labour-Liberal Democrat coalition is for 800 extra houses as part of the MK East expansion and will have a major impact on the highways infrastructure in the area.

The Tickford Fields Farm site, where 930 new homes will be built

"Those living in Newport Pagnell and nearby are already experiencing traffic problems at the Willen Road roundabout during rush hour, yet 800 new houses and an at-grade crossing could cause further pain. At the same time, the GPs surgery in Olney has been forced to close its patient list.”

Cobbs Garden Surgery announced its patient list will remain closed for an initial period of six months, citing the increased demand as a result of the new housing in Olney and the need to protect patient safety as one of the reasons, said Mr Everitt.

“Infrastructure before expansion. It’s not rocket science. The council is responsible for planning approvals that have a massive impact on our communities,” he said.

“It’s incredibly frustrating that the Labour-Lib Dem alliance continues to push forward with their reckless expansion plans for Milton Keynes and our rural areas when the impact is being felt so greatly by local people.

“This is a problem caused by Milton Keynes City Council putting far too much pressure on public services and not ensuring infrastructure is in place before expansion.

“I’m worried that if the Labour-Lib Dem administration don’t get a grip and stop with their reckless overexpansion, we could see this repeated across Milton Keynes. It’s time they put the people of Milton Keynes first.”

Meanwhile, MK Council will work with a development partner to build the Tickford Fields Farm project. It will include a primary school, local centre, sports pitches and play areas.

Council papers state: "The value of the project is estimated to be between £200,000,000 to £300,000,000 . These figures are based on the estimated gross development value of the site.”