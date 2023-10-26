Police believe missing Aylesbury teenage boy could have travelled to Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thames Valley Police believes a missing teenage boy from Aylesbury may have travelled to Milton Keynes.

This morning (26 October), the police force has launched a further appeal for the public’s help locating Kyle, 16, from Aylesbury.

Kyle was first reported missing on 6 October, today is the third time the police force has asked people to help finding him.

Police say Kyle is known to Aylesbury and Slough, but they now believe the 16-year-old may have travelled to Milton Keynes.