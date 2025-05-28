Police concerned for welfare of missing 17-year-old with links to Milton Keynes

Have you seen him?

Bedfordshire Police are appealing for your help to find Daniel.

The 17-year-old – who has links to Milton Keynes – has been missing from Kempston since Monday, May 19 and police are concerned for his welfare.

He is described as around 6ft, with blond hair and was wearing black trainers, a black tracksuit and a black North Face jacket.

If you’ve seen him or you have any info on his whereabouts, call police on 101 or report it online, quoting reference 60 of 20 May.