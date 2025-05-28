Police concerned for welfare of missing 17-year-old with links to Milton Keynes
Bedfordshire Police are appealing for your help to find Daniel.
The 17-year-old – who has links to Milton Keynes – has been missing from Kempston since Monday, May 19 and police are concerned for his welfare.
He is described as around 6ft, with blond hair and was wearing black trainers, a black tracksuit and a black North Face jacket.
If you’ve seen him or you have any info on his whereabouts, call police on 101 or report it online, quoting reference 60 of 20 May.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.