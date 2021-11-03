Police release picture of missing teen with links to Milton Keynes
Have you seen him?
Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 2:56 pm
Bedfordshire Police are appealing for your help to find Vincent.
The 17-year-old boy from Bedford was last seen on Thursday (October 28) at approximately 1.20am.
He is described as 6ft, of average build, with braided hair which has beads in it.
Vincent has links to the Milton Keynes area.
If you have any information call 101 or report it online and quote reference MPC/2387/21.