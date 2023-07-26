Police warn of traffic chaos expected during huge music festival to be held in Milton Keynes

Local police have put out a warning about traffic problems that could be caused by the popular Reggae Land festival next month.

Reggae Land is coming to The National Bowl on Saturday 5th and Sunday 6th August.

There will be a line up of huge international artists, including American rapper and global superstar Sean Paul, Grammy Award Winning Artist Beenie Man, 'Who Knows' singer Protoje, Barrington Levy, Albarosie & the Shengen Clan, Freddie McGregor & The Big Ship Crew, Kabaka Pyramid and Steel Pulse.

Reggae Land is coming to The National Bowl in Milton Keynes on August 5 and August 6

Other entertainment will include a reggae flea market, a Caribbean food village with 50 plus traders, a carnival float stage, dancers, a fairground and rum shacks.

A Thames Valley police spokesperson said this week: “Please be aware that 15,000 people are expected to attend the festival so the roads and rails might be busier than usual.

"Therefore, we would advise festival goers, other visitors to the city and local residents to plan any journeys in advance.”

The spokesperson added: “There will be an increased police presence in the area throughout the festival; with some security measures that you will see, and many that you won’t see.

“Alongside festival organisers JBM Music & Events we will be publishing advice to the public before, during and after the festival.”

Previously Reggae Land has been held in Campbell Park. Last year's event was such a success it was nominated in three different categories in the UK Festival Awards 2022.