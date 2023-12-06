Popular Milton Keynes leisure venue announces Christmas competitions and events

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular Milton Keynes leisure venue has announced a series of competitions its running over the festive period.

This Christmas visitors can win prizes worth over £1,300 at Xscape Milton Keynes. Called, Your Kind of Christmas, the adventure venue is asking its guests what kind of Christmas personality are you?

Guests are asked whether they are the party enthusiast, the memory maker, the activity seeker or maybe the flavour finder?

In the build up to the big day, Xscape is encouraging people to visit its Instagram channel for the chance to win prize bundles from companies inside the venue, such as Volcano Falls, The Casino MK, Cineworld and the new Casa Cento Italian restaurant.

Xscape is also running a competition with Heart FM where up to £500 worth of gift cards are up for grabs. The winning tickets can be spent at various Xscape spots. Full entry details can be found on the radio station’s website here.

During the festive period the popular Milton Keynes venue is inviting charity officials to set up stalls inside the leisure spot to promote their work within the wider community. Over Christmas the Salvation Army Band and local choirs will be performing in the main mall area.

Nick Coppock, Xscape Milton Keynes general manager, said: “We know that everyone likes to celebrate the festive season a little differently, and at Xscape you find everything you need to have Christmas your way…from a night out partying, to activities that make your heart race through to dinner with friends, or making very special family memories, we’ve got it all under one huge roof!”

Xscape is also advertising experience vouchers, year-round access cards, food & drink vouchers and outdoor activity gifts like bikes, and skateboards, that can be purchased on site.