Prime Minister send his condolences to little girl's family and Milton Keynes community following dog attack tragedy

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has today sent his official condolences to the family of little Alice Stones.

During Prime Minister's Questions this morning, Milton Keynes South MP Iain Stewart told the Commons about the horrific tragedy that happened in Netherfield last night (Tuesday):

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said: “Today in my constituency there is a great sense of shock and disbelief following last night's horrific dog attack that killed a four-year-old girl.

Police were still at the scene of the dog attack today

'The police investigation is still going on and it wouldn't be appropriate to speculate on the circumstances but it would mean a great deal if on behalf of the House the Prime Minister could send our condolences to the family and to the community and to thank the emergency services for dealing with the situation with their customary compassion and professionalism.”

Mr Sunak replied: “I send my condolences, and I am sure the whole House's condolences, to the girl's family and the community after this horrific incident.”

He added: “I join him (Iain Stewart) in thanking the emergency services. They have responded rapidly and professionally and I know that he himself will be supporting them and his constituents during this difficult time.”

Mr Stewart was clearly shaken about the incident and tweeted late last night about it. He wrote: “I am really saddened to hear of the tragic event that has occurred in Netherfield.

“My absolute heartfelt condolences go out to the family and the community… I have made contact with Thames Valley Police to offer any help that I can provide.”

Alice was killed instantly in a savage attack by a large dog in the garden of her Beadlemead home at 5pm last night.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police evacuated neighbouring families from their homes to ensure their safety as armed officers shot the dog.

Alice has been described as a much loved and “angelic” little girl. Her family are today being supported by specialist officers.

Meanwhile, the tight-knit Netherfield community has organised a candlelit vigil for the little girl tonight at 7pm at the Grand Union Vineyard chapel, just up the road from the family's home on Broadlands.