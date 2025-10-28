'Prince Andrew should live in a flat in Milton Keynes' writes leading national journalist

By Sally Murrer
Published 28th Oct 2025, 09:40 GMT
The Epstein Scandal: Prince Andrew's journey to court
As controversy mounts over where Prince Andrew should live after giving up his titles and honours, one national newspaper has come up with a suggested solution.

Bill Curtis, Metro columnist for the Metro, addressed the question in a special opinion piece this week.

And his solution? That, in his opinion, Prince Andrew should be moved from his Royal mansion to a flat in the middle of a Milton Keynes housing estate!

Bill writes: “Something mundane ... A two-bedroom flat in Milton Keynes does the trick.”

Prince Andrewplaceholder image
Prince Andrew

He adds: “A beige block with noisy neighbours and a washing machine that stomps across the kitchen when it’s on spin. A view over the infamous ring road system that has seen the town dubbed ‘Satan’s layby.’

“Maybe Andrew will be rejuvenated by becoming the provincial Prince – waiting in the post office, dealing with GP receptionists, struggling with unexpected items in his bagging area…. Dressing gown, mini kettle, despair.”

The prince relinquished his titles earlier this month and his alleged relationship with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has led to mounting calls for him to be removed from his 30-room Royal Lodge at Windsor.

The prince has strongly denied any wrongdoing.

On Monday, the Sun newspaper reported the prince has agreed to leave Royal Lodge, saying wants Frogmore Cottage for himself, and Adelaide Cottage for his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson in return.

Buckingham Palace has so far not commented on whether Prince Andrew might move out of his home or where he might go to live.

