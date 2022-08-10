Radio 4's Gardeners’ Question Time is recorded in Milton Keynes

Experts took to the stage in MK yesterday (Tuesday) to record the episodes for the popular Radio’s 4 programme.

The shows were recorded at The Chrysalis Theatre on Camphill. They will be broadcast o Friday August 26 and Friday September 2 in the usual Gardeners Question Time slots.

With chair Kathy Clugston in the driving seat, the expert panel of Matthew Wilson, Dr Chris Thorogood and Juliet Sargeant answered some very challenging questions from the audience of over 200 local gardeners who’d secured a ticket for the sought-after event.

Kathy Clugston, Victoria Miles MBE, Tim Davies, Dr Chris Thorogood, Juliet Sargeant and Matthew Wilson

Twenty people were chosen to come forward with questions, which were not revealed to the panel in advance - leaving the experts to rely on their own knowledge to find answers.

Kathy Clugston praised Milton Keynes’ vast collection of over 22 million trees before revealing she’d chosen to walk from the train station to the Chrysalis Theatre so that she could enjoy the landscapes before the recording.

Kathy also interviewed chief executive of The Parks Trust, Victoria Miles and explored the charity’s history.

Victoria said: “It was so exciting to welcome the GQT team to MK and speak with Kathy about thirty years of The Parks Trust... MK’s gardeners certainly did the city proud and I can’t wait to hear the final shows.”