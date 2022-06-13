Research claims Milton Keynes is one of best places in the region for mobile phone coverage

As the 5G rollout continues to expand across the UK, phone retailer Fonehouse studied which areas have the best and worst coverage.

Milton Keynes came out as tenth best in the list of dozens of town and cities in the South East of England.

The study used data from Ofcom's Connected Nations 2021 report and coverage checker tools on Three, Vodafone, EE and O2’s websites to create a total coverage score using five factors: 3G services, 4G services, 5G services, voice services and data services.

Coverage can still be patchy in MK

But coverage still can depend on what mobile network you are with and handset you are using, say Fonehouse.

In some areas of MK many residents still complain of signal blackspots with certain networks. This particularly applies in CMK, Westcroft and Stony Stratford.

Milton Keynes scored 2263 in the study out of a possible score of 2500. This was 4.06% above the UK average. The full list of top ten places is:

Portsmouth

Reading

Southampton

Spelthorne

Dartford

Slough

Brighton and Hove

Windsor and Maidenhead

Medway

Milton Keynes

The top three worst places in the South East for mobile phone coverage were Dover, Lewes and Tunbridge Wells.

London was the best region in the UK for coverage, followed by the North East and the West Midlands. The worst area was Northern Ireland, followed by Scotland.

Ben Branson, CEO of Fonehouse, said: “Mobile networks are constantly evolving and improving as years go by, as more networks put up masts around the country, improving the scope and quality of mobile coverage. Even so, there are still areas where coverage is weaker than others as the roll-out has been hampered by technology availability.”