Residents on three Milton Keynes estates urged to have their say about massive development plan

Residents living on three estates in MK have been urged to have their say on plans to build 1,200 new homes on their doorstep.

The Shenley Wood development will be the size of a mini estate and is to be built on open countryside in the west of MK by Crest Nicholson.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Residents in nearby Tattenhoe, Oxley Park and Kingsmead could all be affected and there are already concerns about traffic congestion, lack of infrastructure and loss of green space.

The site will house 1,200 new homes in MK

The project falls under Buckinghamshire Council instead of Milton Keynes and has already been allocated for development in the adopted Vale of Aylesbury Local Plan. As well as the new homes, there will be a mixed-use local centre, a primary school and care and sports facilities.

While residents have no power to object to the development itself, they can still give their views about the fine details through a consultation event that is being held tomorrow (Wednesday)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tattenhoe ward councillors are today calling for as many people to attend as possible,

Cllrs Manish Verma, James Lancaster and Shazna Muzammil describe it as a “critical opportunity”.

They fear the two new developments will put undue strain on MK’s infrastructure, particularly the busy A421 and H6 Childs Way roads. And they are worried about plans to extend Childs Way to form a new grid road over Kingsmead Green to meet the expansive development.

The councillors said: “This is a critical opportunity for the residents to voice their opinions and provide valuable feedback, which will be taken into careful consideration by the developers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We believe that every resident's input counts towards our shared goal of protecting Kingsmead Green from being utilized as an access road, and whilst we can’t stop the overall development, we can make sure our collective voice is heard on this issue.

“Your feedback will play an important role in shaping the future of our area, and we look forward to seeing you at the consultation.”