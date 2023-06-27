Residents suspicious as town's Post Office closes once again without explanation

People in Wolverton are concerned after their Post Office has suddenly closed once again with explanation.

The facility closed its doors last month and people were told an “electrical fault” was to blame.

Since then, people have tried to contact the Post Office on Twitter to ask when it would re-open, but there’s been no response.

Wolverton Post Office has been closed for almost five weeks

One customer said: “The post office has been closed for nearly five weeks, claiming to be an electrical fault. This is strange as the shop at the front is able to open.

“Is something strange going on yet again?”

Wolverton residents were left baffled when the Stratford Road facility suddenly shut its doors in August 2021.

It had been closed for three weeks the previous month and re-opened for a matter of days before it was suddenly locked up again.

This time it did not re-open for another 13 months – until September 2022.

Post offices bosses apologised for the mysterious closure, saying it was due to "unforeseen circumstances" and refusing to elaborate further. Later they were to blame the shut down on the resignation of the postmaster on site.

The Citizen asked Post Office bosses why the Post Office has closed again and when it would re-open.

A spokesman told us: “Wolverton Post Office is temporarily closed for essential maintenance work and the branch should soon be re-opening later this week.

