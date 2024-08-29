Revealed: The stars who will appear in this year's Peter Pan panto spectacular in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Strictly Come Dancing judge, a ventriloquist and a Tina Turner-style singer will be among the impressive line-up of stars to appear in this year’s panto at MK Theatre.

Strictly’s Craig Revel Horwood is to play the dastardly Captain Hook, while West End star Rosscarpenter plays Peter Pan and comedian and ventriloquist Max Fulham is Smee.

This week it has been announced that two more West End stars, Zara MacIntosh and Evelyn Hoskins, will be joining the line-up as Tink and Wendy respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Zara’s theatre credits include Lorraine and first cover Tina in Tina – The Tina Turner Musical (Aldwych Theatre), Judith/Alternate Juliet in &Juliet (Shaftesbury Theatre), Alternate Catherine of Aragon and Katherine Howard in SIX The Musical, and Rattie in In the Willows UK Tour.

WEST END STARS ZARA MACINTOSH AND EVELYN HOSKINS TO JOIN CRAIG REVEL HORWOOD IN PETER PAN AT MILTON KEYNES THEATRE. Photos: ATG

She has also starred as Princess Tiana at Hong Kong Disneyland and has been a vocalist for the Collaborative Orchestra and Singers in the Live Semi-Finals of Britain’s Got Talent.

Evelyn has most recently reprised her role as Carol in the world premiere of 42 Balloons at the Lowry. Her other credits includes Louise in Gypsy (Mill at Sonning), Dawn in Waitress (West End & UK tour), Assassins (Watermill/Nottingham Playhouse), Cruel Intentions (Edinburgh), and Mayfly (Orange Tree Theatre).

Evelyn has also starred in TV shows such as A Confession, The Sound of Music Live (ITV), Casualty, Holby City, Doctors (BBC), Misfits (E4) and Kerry (NBC).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma Sullivan, Theatre Director at Milton Keynes Theatre said: “We’re thrilled to be announcing Zara MacIntosh and Evelyn Hoskins as part of our panto cast at Milton Keynes Theatre this year. Alongside Craig, Max and Ross, Zara and Evelyn are sure to bring all of the pantomime magic that delight audiences every year, and we look forward to welcoming you all for this year’s swashbuckling festive adventure.”

Zara MacIntosh will play Tink in Peter Pan at MK Theatre

Peter Pan runs at Milton Keynes Theatre from Friday Dec 6 2024 until Sunday January 5 2025.

With amazing special effects, stunning sets, beautiful costumes and barrel-loads of laughter, it is set to take your whole family on a magical trip to Neverland like never before.

Tickets can be booked on the theatre’s website.

For access bookings call 0333 009 5399 and for group bookings call 0207 206 1174. There will be a range of Audio Described, Captioned, BSL interpreted and relaxed performances throughout the season.