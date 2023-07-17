Savvy Milton Keynes TikTok star proves it’s possible to fly to Dubai for less than the price of a tank of fuel

An MK TikTok star has proved it’s possible to fly 4,500 miles to Dubai for less than the price of a tank of fuel for his car.

Callum Ryan 22, got a Wizz Air flight from Luton to Sofia in Bulgaria for just £21.99, before flying to Abu Dhabi with the same airline for £35.16.

A bus from the airport to Dubai set him back £7.51, making his total one-way travel spend £64.66.

MK Tiktoker Callum Ryan flew to Dubai for £64.66 - just to prove he could

“An average tank of fuel costs around £72. I flew all the way to Dubai for less...What a crazy experience!” he said.

Callum, a social media content creator with more than a million followers on his TikTok, took the trip to see a friend and catch some sun.

He said: "It was my second time visiting Dubai - I have always wanted to go back.”

The return journey to the UK cost £72.85, taking a different route with Wizz Air and stopping off in Albania.

Callum Ryan's mum Therese is also a social media star in her own right

The trip was part of a series of budget holiday challenges for Callum, who records all his exploits of his social media pages.

In April he shared how he flew to Spain to sip a pint in the sun for less than the cost of a £15 pack of Spanish Estrella lager in Morrisions.

He promptly snapped up a £10 flight from London Stansted to Ibiza Airport with Ryanair. Once he landed, he went to Rita's Cantina and bought a pint of Estrella, which cost him €4 (£3.49). .

The same month, Callum went on a spa day to Budapest for less than £10.He’s also flown to Italy to eat pizza for less than the price of a Domino's takeaway, paying £8 for a last-minute ticket to Milan and forking out less than a tenner on a pizza - while receiving a complimentary glass of prosecco and pesto pizza roll.

A medium pizza from Domino’s in Milton Keynes would have set him back £19.99 plus delivery costs, he said.

Callum started his social media action as a vlogger at the age of 16. In 2020 he pulled a clever stunt when he pretended to be on Love Island and created photos and content as though he was entering the famous villa. The trick fooled thousands of people.

He did to to prove the “dubious power” of social media, he said.

Last year his mum Therese Ryan decided that if she couldn’t beat him, she’d join him, and launched a social media ‘career’ of her own.

Within months the 54-year-old had clocked up tens of thousands of followers on her Instagram page, posting about topics such as women’s health and the menopause.

Between them, the mum and son have a whopping 1,743,000 followers on Tik Tok and around hundreds of thousands of followers on Instagram.