Scrapped bus routes set to be restored in parts of Milton Keynes

A bus service could return to Coffee Hall and also the Shenley Wood retirement village.

The news, described as a ‘lifeline’ for locals, follows a a lengthy campaign by residents, Woughton Community Council and their Labour ward councillors.

Coffee Hall residents have been without a bus service for around a year, after a private bus operator withdrew the service in 2021.

Shanika Mahendran, Labour community campaigner at Shenley Wood retirement village

But £50,000 has been proposed as part of the Progressive Alliance budget to re-introduce a Monday to Saturday bus service that runs through the estate, re-connecting residents with other areas of the city.

Labour Ward Councillors Donna Fuller, Carole Baume and Amber McQuillan have echoed residents’ concerns over the past year, supporting a community-led campaign for a replacement bus service:

“We have spoken to dozens of people who felt isolated without a bus network through the estate, and we have worked hard alongside Woughton Community Council to voice their concerns. Woughton Community Council has been instrumental throughout this campaign, and we thank them for their help.

Meanwhile, the Citizen reported last week how hundreds of residents at Shenley Wood retirement village also complained of feeling stranded after their bus service was scrapped last year.

The Coffee Hall bus service is to be restored

Within days of our story, leading Labour councillors announced a bus service has been confirmed for the village and is expected to launch next month.

The bus route will operate from Monday to Friday, linking residents with Furzton, the surrounding estates, and Central Milton Keynes.

Zoe Nolan, Labour Councillor for Loughton and Shenley Ward, said: “I’m pleased that Milton Keynes Council has managed to secure a new bus service for Shenley Wood Retirement Village, as residents have struggled since the former bus company withdrew the route last year. I have been working alongside the Cabinet Member for Public Transport, who also shared my concerns, so it is great to see the return of a crucial service that I know will be welcomed by all residents.”

The new route will be affordable, easily accessible and council bus passes will be valid throughout. It will be launched as part of a ‘trial service’ to monitor its usage, with the possibility of it being expanded to cover peak times and weekends if there is high demand.

Shanika Mahendran, Local Labour community campaigner, said: “Zoe and I have spoken to residents that feel strongly about the need for a bus service by Shenley Wood. The announcement really is brilliant news, and I’m pleased that residents will, once again, be better connected with other parts of the city.”

Councillor Jenny Wilson-Marklew, Cabinet member with responsibility for Public Transport, said: “I am proud that the current administration has listened to residents by proposing £50,000 for a new bus service, as it is clear just how much it means to the people of Coffee Hall. I hope that all councillors will support these plans, so that we can get to work on launching the bus network as soon as possible.”

The £50,000 for the ‘public transport contingency fund’ has been proposed as part of the 2022/23 budget and will be discussed at full council later this month.

Many MK Council-subsidised routes were axed a year ago after being deemed not financially viable because too few passengers used them.

They were 'replaced' by MK Connect, a demand responsive fleet of seven-seater electric vans that people can book via a mobile phone app or online.