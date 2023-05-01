Sepsis survivor who lost all four limbs thanks Milton Keynes Hospital for saving her life

A remarkable gran who lost all four limbs through sepsis has said a special thank you to MK hospital for saving her life.

Kim Smith, 61, from Bletchley, contracted sepsis through a kidney infection in November 2017 while on holiday in Alicante with husband, Steve.

Within 24 hours her condition had deteriorated so much that doctors in Alicante told her family that she might die.

Kim Smith spent weeks recovering in MK Hospital after her quadruple amputation

After six weeks of being on life support in a medically induced coma, Kim’s travel insurance finally agreed to send an air ambulance team to bring her back to the UK for treatment.

She was taken to Milton Keynes University Hospital where she remained in a coma for the next three weeks.

Sadly, when Kim woke up she was told her arms and legs had turned black and would have to be amputated.

This week, five years after her recovery, Kim visited staff at the hospital with her daughters Gemma Simpkins and Becki Campbell to say thank you. They took a cake made by professional baker Becki.

This week, five years on, Kim returned to MK hospital to say thank you

The visit also marked the 10th anniversary of Sepsis Research FEAT, a charity Kim supports tirelessly, and she was joined by the charity’s chief operating officer Colin Graham

Five people die from sepsis every hour in the UK. It occurs when the body’s response to an infection spirals rapidly out of control, injuring its own tissues and organs which can result in multiple organ failure and death.

Kim said: “I‘m a sepsis survivor thanks to Milton Keynes University Hospital. Without their amazing care I don’t think I’d be alive. I’m passionate about raising awareness of sepsis and work tirelessly to do so to help save lives.

"Going into MKHospital during Sepsis Research FEAT’s 10th anniversary is an absolutely perfect way for me to thank the medical staff again for saving my life.

Kim lives life to the full and is awaiting a double hand transplant

“This visit celebrates everything Sepsis Research FEAT has done in the last 10 years. I’m proud to be a part of their journey by helping to raise awareness of sepsis and I support their research to help save lives.”

Kim added: “I always say to everyone now: if you have an infection, think sepsis. Watch for the symptoms and if you get any of them then trust your gut and seek urgent medical treatment.”

The five key symptoms are confusion, not passing as much urine as normal, very high or low temperature, uncontrolled shivering and cold or blotchy arms and legs.

Today, former hairdresser and wedding planner Kim is living proof that a sepsis survivor and amputee can live life to the full. Since losing her limbs, she has done a parachute jump and been rock climbing, abseiling and bungee jumping.

She’ is currently on the list for a double hand transplant, which she says will drastically improve her life and independence.

Two hands from a deceased donor will be attached to her wrists and surgeons will meticulously join together every nerve and tendon.

"They’ll work just like any other hands. I’ll be able to hold things and bend my fingers just like anyone else,” she said.