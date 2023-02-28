Some shoppers are boycotting Sainsbury’s at Central Milton Keynes due to the ‘disgusting’ conditions of its underground car park.

The facility is managed by the company, Euro Car Parks, and shoppers can park there free for a maximum of three hours during daytime hours.

But at night, shoppers say it is being used as sleeping quarters and a toilet by homeless people, drug users and beggars.

The rough sleepers have been offered help, says MK City Council

"I went there last week and I was stepping over human faeces and pools of urine. The place stank so much that it made me feel sick,” said one visitor. “I abandoned all plans to shop and went elsewhere.”

Another said: “It’s in a disgusting state. I was walking from my car with my children, about to go into Sainsbury’s, when we passed a drug user sitting on the floor shooting up with a needle.

"I’m shopping elsewhere in future and I’ve heard a lot of other people say the same… Something needs to be done about this car park.”

Passers-by have noticed homeless people sleeping in the car park at night as it gives some shelter from the cold.

Last week Milton Keynes City Council announced it has removed all sleeping bags and homeless paraphernalia from Station Square, outside MK Central rail station. All homeless people in the city have now either been given help – or moved on because they were not actually homeless at all, said officials.

Last year the council opened a shelter in the city centre to offer overnight accommodation and support services for up to 18 people who would otherwise be sleeping rough.

A specialist outreach team encourages people on the streets to take up this warm space. So far, more than 300 offers of help have been accepted.

However some homeless drug or alcohol users have refused help or do not qualify for it because they are unwilling or unable to kick their habit.

One member of the public said: “Sainsbury’s car park seems to be the new place to be for these people. It’s sad because they still need help. But it’s understandable that shoppers get upset about it.”

Customers have taken to social media to complain, and some have tried in vain to phone Sainsbury's and Euro Car Parks to demand clean-up action be taken. But its “impossible” to speak to a human on either number, they say.

The Citizen tried for three hours to talk to a human at Euro Car Parks, which advertises itself as internationally renowned for its “highly outstanding customer service”. But we had no success so have also emailed – but we are still awaiting a reply.

But a spokesman for Sainsbury’s told us: “We’re working hard to improve the car park at our central Milton Keynes store and we’re sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

Meanwhile MK City Council has confirmed it has no jurisdiction over the car park. A spokesman said officers contacted Euro Car Parks last week about the problem but have had no reply.