Spot yourself in the crowd as photo gallery captures fans at MK Dons v Accrington Stanley

Saturday’s match saw Dons fans delighted when Ethan Robson scored a sensational opener on the half hour mark to put them in the lead.

But just 12 minutes before full time, late penalty from Accrington’s Sean McConville put the score at 1-1,

The move preserved Accrington Stanley’s unbeaten start to the League One campaign.

Photographer Jane Russell was at MK Stadium to capture the emotions of the crowd throughout the match.

