Spot yourself in the crowd as photo gallery captures fans at MK Dons v Accrington Stanley
Fans flocked to MK Stadium to see MK Dons draw 1-1 against Accrington Stanley at the weekend.
By Sally Murrer
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 3:15 pm
Saturday’s match saw Dons fans delighted when Ethan Robson scored a sensational opener on the half hour mark to put them in the lead.
But just 12 minutes before full time, late penalty from Accrington’s Sean McConville put the score at 1-1,
The move preserved Accrington Stanley’s unbeaten start to the League One campaign.
Photographer Jane Russell was at MK Stadium to capture the emotions of the crowd throughout the match.
