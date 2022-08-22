News you can trust since 1981
Two youngsters celebrate a goal

Spot yourself in the crowd as photo gallery captures fans at MK Dons v Accrington Stanley

Fans flocked to MK Stadium to see MK Dons draw 1-1 against Accrington Stanley at the weekend.

By Sally Murrer
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 3:15 pm

Saturday’s match saw Dons fans delighted when Ethan Robson scored a sensational opener on the half hour mark to put them in the lead.

But just 12 minutes before full time, late penalty from Accrington’s Sean McConville put the score at 1-1,

The move preserved Accrington Stanley’s unbeaten start to the League One campaign.

Photographer Jane Russell was at MK Stadium to capture the emotions of the crowd throughout the match.

1. MK Dons v Accrington Stanley

Not too happy

Photo: Jane Russell

2. MK Dons v Accrington Stanley

Nice move

Photo: Jane Russell

3. MK Dons v Accrington Stanley

A little pensive

Photo: Jane Russell

4. MK Dons v Accrington Stanley

Not too happy

Photo: Jane Russell

Jane RussellLeague One
