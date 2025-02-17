Strict clampdown is launched on shoppers’ bad parking hotspot in Milton Keynes

The wide pavements in Bletchley’s Queensway have led to lazy motorists using them as parking places to access the town’s shops.

There have been numerous complaints from members of the public and traders, who say the cars are a hazard and block the pavements to force elderly and disabled people or parents with buggies to step out into the road.

They have urged Milton Keynes City Council, Thames Valley Police, and SABA, the parking enforcement company, to take more action but say their pleas have been ignored over the years.

Pavement parking in Queensway, Bletchley

"By turning a blind eye, they are sending the message that such reckless behaviour is acceptable, which it is not,” said one resident,

However, this week the council announced a clampdown in the form of more traffic wardens and large planters to prevent cars mounting the pavments. And they have warned future offenders they will face hefty penalities.

A spokeperson said: “The Labour authority on Milton Keynes City Council has been actively engaging wi

"th local businesses and residents to address illegal parking issues on Queensway through its community-led regeneration of the historic town centre. While the council is currently in the process of preparing large-scale public realm improvement works in the town centre, starting over the summer, in the meantime it will install large planters along Queensway at the end of this month, as part of a number of measures it has been taking to tackle illegal parking in the town.”

Residents staged a bad parking protest in Bletchley's Queensway

Other measures include increasing the number of penalty charge notices (PCNs) issued to fine illegal parking with higher levels of enforcement patrols.

In the past six months, almost half of all PCNs issued in the town by Civil Enforcement Officers, have been issued to cars parking illegally on Queensway.

Meanwhile, the large planters will remain in place until major improvement works begin in the summer that will see improvements to the public realm, better parking and landscaping.

Cllr Akash Nayee, Cabinet member for Public Realm said: “Labour is committed to improving Bletchley’s public spaces and ensuring that local people can enjoy a safer town centre and continue to work with the community to crack-down on issues that are important to them.

"Illegal parking on pavements in most cases can only be dealt with by the police. However, since August, nearly 500 penalty charge notices have been issued by the council on Queensway alone. This work has been in the works for a while and remains on-going as part of a long-term solution to address illegal parking in Queensway head-on.

"However, we have a very clear message to those that park badly in Bletchley – we want you to park properly, or we will fine you if you do not stop.”

Last November, fed-up residents staged a sit-in protest to stop drivers parking illegally on the pavements in their high street. On a Saturday, one of Queensway’s busiest days, dozens of people took chairs and placards and sat on the pavements to get their point across.

"The worm has finally turned...We are protesting about the council’s lack of action,” said one protester.