Strong opposition levelled against allegedly ‘illegal’ HMO on Milton Keynes estate
Planning application is to be considered
Plans to turn a four-bedroom city estate house into an official HMO have been met with objections.
Mr Mark Marcou has submitted to Milton Keynes Council a retrospective ‘change of use’ application for 34 Shackleton Place, Oldbrook, Milton Keynes.
The plans outline the ‘continued conversion from four-bed residential use to a five-bedroom house in multiple occupation (HMO)
One parking space will be retained and four bicycle bays will be added.
Initial plans appear to be for a four-bed HMO according to a council document, which states works were started and completed in the latter part of 2016.
Campbell Park Parish Council has objected, claiming: “We are aware that this property is already operating illegally as a HMO...Committee believe this application does not meet the necessary parking standards and also lacks the necessary bin storage, cycle storage.”
Documents also state: “The applicant contacted the planning department for advice on how to proceed following receipt of [a] planning enforcement enquiry letter dated 29/06/2021.”
They add that the applicant was advised to apply for planning permission through the planning portal.”
Planning officers will now decide what becomes of the application.