Strong opposition levelled against allegedly ‘illegal’ HMO on Milton Keynes estate

Plans to turn a four-bedroom city estate house into an official HMO have been met with objections.

Mr Mark Marcou has submitted to Milton Keynes Council a retrospective ‘change of use’ application for 34 Shackleton Place, Oldbrook, Milton Keynes.

The plans outline the ‘continued conversion from four-bed residential use to a five-bedroom house in multiple occupation (HMO)

The property is in Shackleton Place in Oldbrook

One parking space will be retained and four bicycle bays will be added.

Initial plans appear to be for a four-bed HMO according to a council document, which states works were started and completed in the latter part of 2016.

Campbell Park Parish Council has objected, claiming: “We are aware that this property is already operating illegally as a HMO...Committee believe this application does not meet the necessary parking standards and also lacks the necessary bin storage, cycle storage.”

Documents also state: “The applicant contacted the planning department for advice on how to proceed following receipt of [a] planning enforcement enquiry letter dated 29/06/2021.”

They add that the applicant was advised to apply for planning permission through the planning portal.”