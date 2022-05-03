Stunning new 'Bluebell walk' opens in Milton Keynes after five years of preparation

The Two Mile Ash Bluebell Circuit is a 750 metre recreational route that will provide year-round opportunities for exercise and access to nature.

It is the creation of the Two Mile Ash Environmental Group (TMAEG) in partnership with MK Parks Trust and five more bodies – the MK Community Foundation, David Lock Associates, MK Council, Abbey Hill Parish Council and MK Green Gym.

The route, currently lined with bluebells, incorporates an 11 metre bridge spanning the deep watercourse known as M169,

The new footbridge

Deputy Mayor of Milton Keynes Cllr Amanda Marlow formally opened the circuit last week and described the area as a “wonderful little haven” that was perfect for bees, butterflies and other pollinators.

Around 60 local residents and representatives of the supporting bodies walked round the trail and enjoyed refreshments donated by Brioche Pasquier.

The proposal for a new walking circuit for Two Mile Ash, incorporating a footbridge and new woodland paths, was put forward by the Two Mile Ash Environmental Group several years ago.

The group is a not-for-profit community organisation with a membership of residents and local businesses.

The bluebells are in full bloom

Through its work it seeks to safeguard and enhance the environment of Two Mile Ash through practical landscaping and gardening projects, social events and Open Gardens, held bi-annually.

The Bluebell Circuit is TMAEG’s biggest project yet and involved land in public ownership on the southwestern edge of TMA, most of which was held and maintained by Milton Keynes Parks Trust.

The potential of this land for public recreation had been limited by the physical barrier of a steep-sided stream. By bridging the stream and creating the new walking circuit, the group was able to open up the green edge of Two Mile Ash for public amenity use, especially by local residents.

An added bonus is the access the circuit gives to a fine Norway Maple plantation, which was established more than 40 years ago.

Residents walk along the green ride towards the new footbridge