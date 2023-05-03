Talented Milton Keynes cheerleaders launch appeal to get them to World Championships in Florida

A talented bunch of city cheerleaders have been invited to compete in the world championships in Florida next year.

But sadly their club can’t afford to pay travel and hotel costs – estimated to be around £30,000, for the 25 girls to attend.

Now friends of MK Elite Cheerleading have launched a mammoth fundraising page to give the youngsters’ a chance.

The talented youngsters from MK Elite have been invited to compete at the world championships in Florida

The club is actually a small charity that supports young girls to improve their mental health through sport. They pride themselves on our inclusive provision, supporting all athletes, including girls from low income families, with low mental health and SEND needs.

Their coaches all give up their time voluntarily and all the money they receive goes back into the charity, paying for a place to train and equipment.

The cheerleaders made history in February when they became the first club in Milton Keynes to win a place representing the UK at the Allstar World Championships in Florida in May 2024. They had swept the board at the Cheer City competition in Warwick and it was a “dream come true” for the girls, said their coach Stacey Cullum.

But the elation soon turned to despair when they realised the massive cost of getting the 25-strong squad to the States.

A spokesman for the fundraiser said: “As we are a small charity, not a huge organisation or business, and as many of our athletes come from low income families, it is going to be extremely hard to help support the girls to get to America.

"We are asking for your support to help these amazing, talented young athletes to follow their dreams and attend the event.”

The club is “beyond proud” of the girls. she said.

"Cheer City had seen something special in our girls and provided them with a once in a life time opportunity, something that we only ever dreamed of.... Despite all the amazing talented girls performing that day, many from huge organisations, they saw potential and talent in our athletes from a small upcoming charity.”