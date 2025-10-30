Temporary post office to move from council offices to Milton Keynes shopping centre

The city’s temporary Post Office is moving to the city shopping centre, replacing the branch at Milton Keynes civic offices.

The current temporary post office will close at 6pm on Friday (October 31) with a new interim post office opening at 1pm on Tuesday. (November 4).

The Post Office will take over empty shop premises at Unit 33 and 33a Midsummer Place, the former Clarendon Fine Art Gallery (opposite Five Guys) near the ‘Frog Clock’.

Full Post Office services will however be restored at its permanent location, Unit N1, 802 Midsummer Boulevard, Milton Keynes, after it was damaged by a major fire in May.

It will reopen at 1pm on Wednesday, November 26, with the new interim service at Midsummer Place closing at 5.30pm, on November 25.

A Post Office spokesperson said: “The extent of damage caused by the fire at the usual location in Midsummer Boulevard, has meant that repairs and refurbishment is taking longer than expected.

“Regrettably, due to essential maintenance works needs to be carried out at the council offices, Post Office will not be able to use this premises; therefore, we need to close the current temporary branch on Friday, October 31 at 6pm.

“It will open at empty shop premises at Unit 33 and 33a Midsummer Place, Milton Keynes, MK9 3GB on Tuesday, November 4 at 1pm.”

Fire, which was treated as arson, badly damaged the main post office in May

During the interim alternative branches include:

> Harrier Court Post Office, 2 Harrier Court, Eaglestone, MK6 5BZ

> Coffee Hall Post Office, Garroways, Coffeehall, Milton Keynes, MK6 5EG

> Shenley Church End, 4 Benbow Court, Shenley Church End, Milton Keynes, MK5 6JG

Paul Mead, Post Office Head of Directly Managed Branches, added: “We’re very grateful that Milton Keynes City Council, provided space for us at its council offices, which allowed us to restore service to the residents, businesses and shoppers in Milton Keynes. We fully understand that the council needs to carry out essential maintenance work at its office, therefore, we need to vacate.

“Thankfully, we are able to quickly transform an empty shop in the main shopping centre to accommodate an interim Post Office until the permanent Post Office is ready to open.

“Staff have been amazing. They’ve been through the ordeal of the fire, and they’ve been loyally serving customers at the council offices and soon at the new temporary location.”

Initially only office Post Office services will be available with plans to offer a full stationery retail service early next year.

