Tens of thousands of patients in Milton Keynes are waiting to start NHS treatment

Latest statistics from NHS England show 33,312 patients in Milton Keynes are waiting to start NHS treatment.

The figures, published last month, reveal that 14,583 of them have been left waiting over 18 weeks after their referral to treatment.

And an unlucky 841 people have been waiting for more than a whole year.

Milton Keynes University Hospital

Nationally, the figures show six million people are on NHS waiting lists – a number that has doubled since 2015.

This has led to the Liberal Democrats slamming the Conservatives for putting in-fighting ahead of the health crisis the country faces.

The Lib Dem group leader on Milton Keynes Council, Councillor Robin Bradburn, said: “It is beyond disappointing to see the government sit on their hands and fail to publish this much-needed plan because of internal Conservative Party fighting.

“These statistics show that 33,312 patients across Milton Keynes are being left to suffer because the government can't seem to get its ducks in a row and publish their plan."