Organisations across the Thames Valley have been invited to apply for a share of crime prevention funding.

Groups based in Buckinghamshire, plus Oxfordshire and Berkshire, are invited to apply for a grant of up to £10,000, which can go towards a project that either protects communities, people or property.

The money comes from a Community Fund, jointly managed by the Police and Crime Commissioner and Chief Constable, which is generated from proceeds from the sale of items seized from criminals which cannot be returned to their rightful owners.

Commenting on the launch of the fund Police and Crime Commissioner Barber said: “I’m pleased to announce that applications for the second round of this year’s Community Fund are now open.

Police and Crime Commissioner Matthew Barber and Thames Valley Police Chief Constable Jason Hogg jointly manage the Community Fund

“We have allocated £200,000 of grant funding for community and voluntary groups to apply for, with the aim of supporting my Police and Crime Plan priorities to reduce crime across Thames Valley.

“We have an active community of organisations who provide a significant role in supporting Thames Valley Police to tackle local issues around crime prevention and supporting vulnerable groups.

“I’ve had the pleasure of previously visiting a number of our funded organisations, seeing the positive impact funding received through my Community Fund has had across our communities.

“I look forward to receiving applications which support a range of areas within my Police and Crime Plan, including those focused on tackling anti-social behaviour and rural crime within our communities.”

The closing date for the latest round of applications is midday on Monday September 22.

Funding awards are limited to once every 12 months for any organisation, and applications are considered jointly by the Police and Crime Commissioner and the Chief Constable.

Successful applicants will then be invited to attend a presentation event in November.

For more information and to apply please visit the Thames Valley Police and Crime Commissioner’s website.

