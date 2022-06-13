The 6 most mispronounced Milton Keynes place names people are always getting wrong

1. Six most commonly mispronounced parts of Milton Keynes

Perhaps the most confusing is a trio of estates called Broughton, Woughton and Loughton. With almost identical spellings, people can be forgiven for thinking that they would all be pronounced the same way. But no. Each one is totally different. Broughton is pronounced ‘Braw-tom, to rhyme with draw. Our picture shows Broughton Brook and St Leonard's Church

Photo: Other third party