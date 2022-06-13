The 6 most mispronounced Milton Keynes place names people are always getting wrong

If you’re from an area with a difficult-to-fathom name then the correct pronunciation may come naturally, but for visitors from further afield it can be a little daunting.
We’ve looked at the most commonly mispronounced names in MK. And you can test whether you are a ‘true local’ and say them correctly.
Here are our top six. Please feel free to tell us any we have missed, or let us know of any ‘tricky to say’ street names in MK.
1.
Perhaps the most confusing is a trio of estates called Broughton, Woughton and Loughton. With almost identical spellings, people can be forgiven for thinking that they would all be pronounced the same way.
But no. Each one is totally different. Broughton is pronounced ‘Braw-tom, to rhyme with draw. Our picture shows Broughton Brook and St Leonard's Church
2.
Loughton, which boasts this popular pub, is not pronounced the same as Broughton, or even Woughton. The correct way to say it is ‘Lau -(as in Chinese)- ton, to rhyme with cow.
3.
Woughton and the pretty village of Woughton on the Green are pronounced ‘Woof-ton’, as is the dog’s bark.
4.
Confused? Then how about if you live in Olney, the town famed for its annual pancake race?
Outsiders refer to this historical town as Oll-ney. But in fact, the ‘l’ is silent and the correct pronunciation is Ow-nee.
