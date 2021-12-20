This is the best pub in Milton Keynes North, according to our MP

The Nags Head In Great Linford has been voted pub of the year for the north of MK.

MP Ben Everitt set up a competition to find Milton Keynes North Pub Of The Year to help raise the profile of local pubs which have been hard hit by lockdown and restrictions over the last two years.

Hundreds of votes were cast with 42 pubs across the constituency being nominated.

MP Ben Everitt at the Nags Head in Great Linford

The official top 10 is:

1. The Nags Head in Great Linford

2. The King's Arms in Newport Pagnell

3. The Cross Keys in Woolstone

4. The Old Mill in Newton Blossomville

5. The Cock Inn in Hanslope

6. Blacksmiths Arms in Downs Barn

7. The Prince Albert in Bradwell Village

8. The Rose & Crown in Newport Pagnell

9. The Dolphin in Newport Pagnell

10. The Watts Arms in Hanslope

Votes were cast for pubs in areas all across Milton Keynes North, from Astwood and Bradwell to Neath Hill and Newton Blossomville to Wolverton and Weston Underwood, while in Newport Pagnell 11 pubs received votes.

Ben Everitt was delighted to see so many votes cast and congratulated The Nags Head on their win.

He said: "I just want to say a huge congratulations to The Nags Head for being named my first ever Milton Keynes North Pub Of The Year and a thank you to everybody who took part and voted in the competition.

"We all need to support our local pubs who have struggled so much throughout the pandemic and I'm pleased to have been able to highlight the wonderful local support our locals from the public have across Milton Keynes.