This is why Union Jack flags and Saint George's Crosses are suddenly appearing all over Milton Keynes

The sudden appearance of patriotic flags on buildings, bridges and even painted across roundabouts has sparked a fierce ‘pride or prejudice’ debate in Milton Keynes.

The Union Jack and St George’s Cross flags have sprung up over the past couple of weeks as part of a campaign by national groups called Operation Raise the Colours and the Birmingham-based Weoley Warriors/

They insist their motive is neither racist nor a far right anti-immigrants protest, but is designed merely to show a pride on our nation and cities.

But protestors are complaining the campaign is making them feel “unsafe” and many flags have been ripped down.

A Union Jack flying on the famous Iron Bridge in Newport Pagnell

In Milton Keynes, the most concentrated display of flags seems to be in Newport Pagnell, where Union Jacks are flying in public places and displayed on lampposts, while red crosses have even been painted on some roads and mini-roundabouts – including one in Wordsworth Avenue.

A Facebook page called Raise The Colours Newport Pagnell has been created, but so far has less than 300 followers.

The page, which does not reveal the name of the creator, states: “Yes this page is about flags, but more importantly it is about our community and looking out for each other that have been let down by our so called ‘government’.

“We encourage anyone that is struggling, whether you're elderly, disabled, suffering from poor mental health etc. If you or anyone you know in Newport is having a tough time getting basics from the shop/supermarket then please drop us a message. If you find yourself with an empty fridge and kids to feed, we would love to help. We are only a message away. We cannot promise to help every person, every night, but will try our best.

Raise the Colours posters are being put down and these put up in their place

“We created this page to be proud of our nation and to look after each other when others aren't willing to.. We will do all we can to support and help those in need as per the British Values that we stand for.”

Some of the members’ posters and flags have already been ripped down and rival posters with the message ‘Newport Against Hate’ put up in their place.

One resident said on social media: “This is dangerous (painting roads/roundabouts) - stop it! We all know why some people are so keen and it’s nothing to do with the wonderful diversity, caring community and culture in Newport Pagnell.”

Another wrote: “Why is this page being used in this way? This is publicising a political agenda which many people in this community may not agree with. This sort of thing makes many people who live here feel unsafe.”

The Raise the Colours Newport Pagnell organisers said: “ We put up flags. People that seem to have an issue with them flags are the only ones to bring up immigration.”

But national campaign group Stand Up to Racism disagrees and has warned that the surge in flags is "really dangerous" – particularly as it co=incides the rise of far right demonstrations across the UK.

Their spokesperson said: "What our research has shown is that the same people organising the far right demonstrations are the same people who have started this campaign about Raise Your Colours.”

But the Newport Pagnell group denies the campaign is based on prejudice and insists its motive is pride.