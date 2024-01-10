This large steel structure will become Milton Keynes' second Taco Bell drive-thru restaurant

Next door will be a new Costa Coffee

The large steel structure going up in a car park at Stadium MK is to become the city’s second Taco Bell drive-thru restaurant.

Planning permission was granted two years ago for the facility and building is now well underway.

MK’s first Taco Bell opened in October 2020 during the Covid pandemic in the car park of Burger King, off Portway at Central Milton Keynes. It immediately proved a red hot success, with queues so long that people were waiting up to an hour to be served.

At the time the applicants, The Adil Group, were also been given permission to place two new nearby Taco Bell signs which stated 'Taco Bell Loves Milton Keynes'.

A year later, the company was granted planning permission to open a second drive-thru, this time on the S3 Car Park at Stadium MK.

Permission was also granted for a new Costa drive-thru to be built next door to the new Taco Bell.

The site already has McDonald's restaurant and drive-thru as well as a KFC. The new additions will turn it into a major fast food hub for the city.

A completion date and opening date has not yet been confirmed for the two new facilities, which will be served by the stadium’s existing access roads.