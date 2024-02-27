Plans for a new Aldi store are not getting a good response from residents on Galley Hill in Milton Keynes

Residents on a close-knit city estate are furious about plans to provide them with a large Aldi supermarket.

They say the new store is not needed and will not be appreciated – and it would be far better moved across the road to an esttate where there are no shops at all.

The outburst comes from Galley Hill, where a much-loved Londis store is part of the community and caters for everyone’s needs, say residents.

Milton Keynes City Council announced last year that it planned to revamp the estate and sell off land for the discount supermarket to be built on a site that what was once a swimming pool and car park.

Galley Hill Residents Association immediately objected, saying a new supermarket was neither wanted nor needed.

It would be much better sited across the road on the huge Whitehouse Park estate, where ironically residents have been battling for some kind of food store for the past six years.

Their estate,which is part of the Western Expansion area for MK boasts thousands of new homes, three new schools and a state-of-the-art health centre but still does not have a single shop for residents to buy staples such as bread and milk.

Raj in his Londis store on Galley Hill

The area has almost reached its target of 6,500 homes. However, despite promises from developers L&Q and Milton Keynes City Council that plans are underway to provide shopping amenities, nothing has actually materialised, say residents.

"It is frankly astonishing that such a large expansion of Milton Keynes can proceed as it is with thousands of people resident in an area where there are not even the most basic of amenities, said one.

Currently developers L&Q are working on providing a temporary shop for Whitehouse Park but no opening date has been given.

Meanwhile, in nearby Galley Hill, plans are racing ahead for the new Aldi.

"We don’t want it!” said householder Julian Watson, speaking on behalf of the Galley Hill Residents Association (GHRA). "95% of people said no in a survey about it.

"Yet Fairfields and Whitehouse Park, for whom Aldi actually is for, haven’t got any supermarket or amenities and are desperate to have one...How ironic!”

Julian added: “We have pointed out alternative land that Aldi could build on that are on the two estates, but the council will not listen to us and also it seems not to listen to Whitehouse and Fairfields either."

Galley Hill residents say the new Aldi would deprive them of community facilities and cause parking and traffic problems on the estate.

“The whole development will add more traffic access from Watling Street/Queen Eleanor Street and make that road dangerous as well for Residents of Galley Hill, with loads of people from the new estates crossing to Galley Hill,” said Julian.

The Aldi could also result in forcing the estate’s long-established and adequate Londis store to close, he said.