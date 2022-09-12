Thousands flock to spread the message of love and diversity at Milton Keynes Pride Festival

Thousands of people of all ages turned out to enjoy the day and soak up the entertainment, colourful atmosphere, displays and food.

Many dressed in rainbow colours to match the event’s trademark rainbow marquee, which was surrounded by community stalls offering free activities.

The non-profit-making festival’s aim is to promote visibility, social cohesion, connection, education, equality, promotion of the LGBTQ+ community in Milton Keynes and surrounding areas.

A spokesman for Milton Keynes Pride Festival said: “ It was wonderful to see many people from our community and allies come together. So many connections made alongside new friends.”

Dozens of people on social media have thanked the festival organisers, describing the event as “ the best day ever”.

One said: "Fantastic event. Loved it. You could feel the love”, while another commented: “My first Pride and I had the most amazing time. Thank you to absolutely everyone who was involved. The love and kindness of everyone touched my heart.”

The afternoon started with a minute’s silence for the Queen and the organisers laid a special rainbow arch of flowers at the nearby MK Rose memorial in her memory.

