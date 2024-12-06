Three people treated by paramedics after two-car crash in Milton Keynes
Three people have been treated by paramedics following a two-car crash in Milton Keynes last night (Thursday).
The collision happened in Monkston around 8.30pm, with crews releasing one male, who they passed into the care of South Central Ambulance Service.
Two females were also passed into the care of the ambulance service, while Thames Valley Police attended the scene.
Bucks Fire and Rescue Service sent appliances and crews based at Broughton and West Ashland to the scene, along with an officer.