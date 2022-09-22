Tickets to see Santa already sold out for the month of December at popular Milton Keynes garden centre

Some people were shocked when Frosts at Woburn Sands announced in March – two weeks before Easter – that the booking site for its Santa experience was open.

But being an early bird customer paid off, as now the garden centre is fully booked for the entire month of December.

Limited tickets are still available for November, from November 12 onwards.

Santa tickets for December sold out quickly at Frosts in MK

"I refused in principle to book a Santa visit before Easter but now we’ve missed out. It’s just crazy,” said one mum.

Frosts charge £25.50 for one adult and one child or £47.50 for a family of four.

On arrival, visitors will be greeted by Snowball Sammy and enjoy fun and games with Santa’s elves before making their own reindeer food with Reindeer Ronnie.

They can have individual family time with Santa one of his elves will capture the perfect festive photo. Santa will then gift a storybook exclusive to Frosts Grotto and children will be able to choose a toy from the special Toy Workshop.

Finally they will go to Mrs Christmas' Kitchen to decorate their very own gingerbread biscuit.

"Our team of elves will entertain you and get everyone in the festive mood with lots of singing and dancing. Your family will leave the experience with a special bamboo Christmas Eve cookie plate for you to treasure for years to come,” said a Frosts spokesman.

Anybody who has missed out on tickets can still see Santa at the centre:mk, where the booking site opened last month,

The theme this year is The Snowman™ and the shopping centre has entered into a partnership with Penguin books to make it as magical as possible.

Due to open in Middleton Hall on Friday 18 November, the interactive grotto experience will be brought to life by actors playing the part of The Snowman™ and the little boy.

Visitors will experience story of how the snowman he comes to life and embarks on a magical adventure with his friend before meeting Santa himself.