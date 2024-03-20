Town prepares for funeral of one of the biggest characters in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A town is preparing to give a larger than life character a massive funeral.

Andrew Luntadila called himself ‘Bushman’ and was a familiar sight on the streets of Newport Pagnell, where he chatted to residents, entertained young children, helped carry people’s shopping and performed his songs and dances in all weathers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sadly, he was found dead in his flat in the town at the beginning of the month. Concerned members of the public had reported not seeing him for a while and police forced an entry to conduct a welfare check.

Bushman was a familiar sight on the streets of Newport Pagnell, where his funeral will be held on April 9

Hailing originally from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, he was in his sixties and had heart problems for which he had hospital appointments. His death was from natural causes.

The people of Newport Pagnell, together with the town’s vicar Rev Nick Evans, vowed to give him the funeral he deserved as it was not known if he had any family in the UK.

But, following an article in the Citizen, Andrew’s daughter Nellie Luntadila got in contact. At first she had planned to hold the funeral in London, where she lives, but after hearing how her father was such a huge part of Newport Pagnell she decided to hold it at the town’s St Peter and St Paul Church.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The service is on April 9 at 11.30am and will be followed by burial at Tickford St Cemetery at 12.30pm. All are welcome.

'Bushman' in his younger days

Rev Evans, who received regular visits form Andrew, has waived the usual church fee for a funeral.

"He was a good man – a Christian with a vibrant and colourful character and a gentle nature that will be sadly missed,” he said.

Andrew, who also has a son called Faith, hails from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and spent time in Barnet before coming to live in Newport Pagnell.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Local people have shared their memories of him on social media. One woman wrote: “My memory is hearing his hearty laugh whilst walking along through town, carrying his bag and wooden stick. He enjoyed popping into church. I was little apprehensive, but he had a big smile and encouraged people to smile and sing. Such a character and friendly soul.”

Another said: “We shared our journeys of faith, love of music...He was also great chatting to my kids too. Not many adults take much of an interest in what kids are up to but he always had time to listen to them.”

One post summed up the town’s views: “Let's give Uncle Bush the send off he deserves with music and love.

Andrew’s daughter Nellie has launched a fundraising page with the aim of raising £1,000 towards his funeral costs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She described her dad as “a loving father, brother, and vibrant member of the Newport Pagnell community”, adding: “We would love to give him the send off he deserves and are raising funds for his funeral. Any contribution will be much appreciated.”

You can view Nellie’s fundraising page here.