Video: Children evacuated as fire breaks out at pre school in Milton Keynes

A fire right behind a popular pre school caused a drama today (Monday).

The blaze broke out n a garden directly behind Bletchley pre school, which is in George Street community centre in Fenny Stratfo

Advertisement

Advertisement

Flames and thick smoke quickly spread and the children had to be evacuated.

The flames spread rapidly

A spokesman for the pre-school said: “ The fire was right behind our garden area and there was thick smoke when it started.

"All the staff and children managed to evacuate quickly and safely.

" We would like to acknowledge how quickly and calmly staff managed to safely get all children out and across a busy road. The children were so brave. Big hats off to them.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is not believed that the blaze caused any damage to the nursery premises.

In July last year another garden fire sparked a major incident at Kiddi Caru Day Nursery in Walnut Tree.