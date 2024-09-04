Video claiming Milton Keynes is 'laughing stock of the country' receives hundreds of thousands of views

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A video claiming Milton Keynes is the 'laughing stock of the country' has received hundreds of thousands of views on social media.

But many local people have hotly defended their city and accused video creator Phil Carr of ignoring the best parts.

Phil, a digital creator with a large social media following, tours the country to visit different places and give his views about them.

His film about Milton Keynes is titled T’he laughing stock of the country’ and can be viewed on Facebook here.

Digital creator Phil Carr has nade a scathing video about Milton Keynes

It was filmed last year but posted this week on the popular Milton Keynes Past and Present Facebook page, where it prompted many defensive comments.

Phil introduces the video by saying: “A guide to MK - it's known as a national joke, an embarrassment, a punchline, but does it deserve to be?”

He concludes: “ Well, probably.”

He claims officials “ripped up the rule book.on how to build a town” when MK was built “all at the same time” more than 50 years ago.

"It's weird to have such a massive place which was all built at pretty much the same time. When you combine the thousands of identical properties with the hectares of perfectly kept parkland, then Milton keynes has the feel ofa cross between a Centre Parcs and a Category B prison,” he says.

And he found the layout of the city centre fascinating. “"There is a Tesla dealer that is built next door to a Victoria's Secrets so Tesla owners can see women's underwear for one last time!” he quips.

MK Dons came in for a ribbing, with Phil proclaiming: “They have a football team that they stole and built a lovely stadium for 30,000 seats... They only sell about 5,000 tickets to every home game though.”

One thing that won his praise was our delivery robots, and he admitted he was "mesmerised and fascinated by the little fellows".

The video concludes: "Does Milton Keynes deserve to be the country’s punchline? Well, it's different but not better, so when you're here it feels unfamiliar and a little bit uncomfortable.”

Some people agreed with him, with one woman saying: “ It's what I'd image living inside Ikea is like but with a sky.”

But local people were quick to defend our city.

“I was born and grew up there so it doesn't seem weird to me at all,” said one viewer. Another confessed: “I find everywhere else weird now I've moved away!”

Many accused Phil of ignoring MK’s acres of parkland and green spaces and other good points such as the city’s disabled access and American-style grid road system.

One viewer said: “No mention that the original towns and villages are still there. MK wasn't all built at the same time and that is one of the reasons it is wonderful.”

Another stated: “ To appreciate MK ,you have to move somewhere else for some time. MK is brilliant compared to other cities.”

One man summed the video by stating: “Let's keep the myth going that it's a s**t hole...Can you imagine how busy and dirty the parks would be if the national population knew about them?”