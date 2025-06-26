Warning of major disruption after train derails near Milton Keynes

By Neil Shefferd
Published 26th Jun 2025, 14:08 BST
Passengers have been warned of major disruption after a train derailed near Milton Keynes today.

National Rail is reporting that a train has derailed in the Central Milton Keynes area.

Some lines are closed, while trains running through the station may be cancelled, delayed by up to 90 minutes or revised.

The major disruption is expected to last for the rest of the day.

The incident is affecting Avanti West Coast and London Northwestern Railways trains, including services between London Euston and Birmingham New Street.

London Northwestern Railway have told the BBC that no passengers were onboard the train which derailed, described as a low speed service, and that no injuries are reported.

